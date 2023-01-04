GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many experts believe the climate on Earth is changing. NASA scientists say greenhouse emissions are causing the planet to warm at an unprecedented rate.

They say Atmospheric greenhouse gasses like CO2 work like a literal greenhouse in the atmosphere, preventing heat from the sun from escaping. Some NASA scientists believe this could be catastrophic for earth’s ecosystems.

These experts add we can see the changes in rising sea levels, from melting ice – which has some worried for our coastal communities.

NASA states with the continued rising temperatures within the last century…sea levels have risen six to eight inches.

Check this out…Numbers also show, around 427 billion metric tons are lost off ice sheets every year, and the Arctic Sea Ice extent shrinking nearly 13% per decade.

And it’s not just our oceans that are being impacted… Researchers at Northern Illinois University are studying greenhouse emissions impacts on land..and that research indicates tornadoes are occurring over more populated areas, including the southeast, midwest and mid Atlantic regions.

According to climate dot gov…By 2100, the planet could be almost 10 degrees warmer than it is today according to higher end projections.