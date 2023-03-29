GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) is a volunteer weather observation program.

Anyone can participate, and all that’s needed is a rain gauge. Watching a few training videos on the use of the gauge might be helpful.

If a rain gauge is not available, a measuring cup can be a stand-in. However, with the cup, the data will not be entered into the program.

The program started in 1997 after a massive flash flood in Fort Collins, Col. A foot of rain fell on parts of the city, causing a flood.

Since that incident, CoCoRaHS has helped create detailed rain, hail, snow and drought maps that assist meteorologists and community organizers. Without a community effort, these detailed observations would be impossible to make.

In addition to being helpful, observing the weather in this way can be a fun activity for all ages. If interested, click here to get started.