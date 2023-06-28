GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week we’re talking about temperature cycles on our planet and what it all means. Helping us are my friends Earthy earth and Mouthy mouth.

Earthy earth: Aww man I think I need a doctor.

Mouthy mouth: Why’s that earthy earth?

Earthy earth: My body is hot in some places and cold in others, it’s driving me crazy.

Mouthy mouth: Well duh, you absorb more heat at your equator because sunshine comes in at a more direct angle silly.

Earthy earth: Oh good. I thought I was lactose intolerant. So what are all those tiny hot spots on me?

Mouthy mouth: Those are cities. The concrete and steel infrastructure they’re made of absorbs more heat than surrounding areas.

Earthy earth: Wow really?

Mouthy mouth: Yeah really! In fact, cities can be up to seven degrees Fahrenheit hotter during the summer.

Earthy earth: Well you’re seven degrees Fahrenheit hotter year-round.

Mouthy mouth: Keep dreaming, Earthy earth. Also, why don’t we use the metric system again?

Earthy earth: Nobody knows, talking mouth, nobody knows. Anyways, do you know why my oceans are colder than my land right now.

Mouthy mouth: Oh for sure. I know, it’s because your water takes more energy to heat up.

Earthy earth: Wow this is all new info to me, I’ve noticed my poles have warmed at a faster rate than my equator over the last few centuries *blushes.* What’s up with that?

Mouthy mouth: I think you know what’s up with that. But scientifically it’s because your average temperature is rising, and it’s not because you’re blushing.

Earthy earth: I’m not blushing.

Mouthy mouth: Whatever you say, but your warming isn’t distributed evenly, and your poles are warming faster.

Earthy earth: Now I understand why ice at my poles is at a record low.

Mouthy mouth: I know, we have to start caring about you Earthy earth because you’re the only planet we have

Earthy earth: Do you mean it?

Mouthy mouth: Sure.

Earthy earth: I hope other people care about me as much as you do.