GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Autumn equinox is this Saturday.

When we hear fall, we think of pumpkin patches, apple cider and those pumpkin-spice drinks everyone is so big on. The first day of astronomical fall is determined by when the vertical line that divides day from night crosses over the 90-degree mark.

There are all sorts of fun fall activities going on around ENC to help you get in the spirit of the season. Get in touch with Easter North Carolina’s pirate history Matey, with the Beaufort Pirate Invasion, taking place this weekend.

Any fisherman knows the trout are out and about in the fall, and the first Belhaven Trout Tournament and Festival is taking place on September 29. You can join the tournament for $50, with $6,500 in prizes. And the festival has fun activities for all ages.

And if you’re a seafood lover check out the North Carolina Seafood Festival in Morehead City on October 6-8.

Think your chili is good? Join the chili cook-off at the Havelock Chili Festival on October 21.

You can find info about these festivals and a whole lot more on the Let’s Go Out! tab under the features menu. We hope everyone has a great fall.