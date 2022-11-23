BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — Every fisherman knows weather affects the bite when it comes to fishing.

We decided to test the fishing in Eastern North Carolina. We tested the theory that before a front comes in, fish activity picks up as they try to gorge themselves before the weather changes.

On Day 1, we headed out to fish before an oncoming front reached ENC and also monitored the weather back at the studio. We lost count how many fish were caught.

On Day 2, we set out to fish again as an old air mass moved through. We had a pretty good day, racking in seven fish.

We fished during a chilly post-frontal air mass on Day 3, the day after a strong cold front had passed. We only caught three fish and left early.

The theory proved true … fishing before a front is best while fishing after a front is the worst.