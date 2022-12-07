GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When it’s cold, it snows. So why do spring and summertime thunderstorms make hail?

Hail is the result of thunderstorm updrafts suspending water droplets until they freeze around a particle, and in rotating supercell thunderstorms, they can get massive.

Big hail can wreak havoc on livestock and property, and be a serious liability for storm chasers. The hail and rain core is known as the bears cage, because a big tornado that you would never see might be lurking.

