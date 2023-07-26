GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Phoenix, hit 110 degrees for 26 straight days in July.

More than 3,000 heat records have fallen from Georgia to California since June 10. The science of climate change is relatively simple. Burning fossil fuels releases greenhouse gasses like CO2 that trap heat from the sun in the atmosphere, causing the planet to warm.

The last nine years have been the warmest in recorded history. This year is set to be the hottest ever according to Berkeley Earth. The North Atlantic Ocean has reached uncharted temperatures and the Antarctic sea ice extent is a staggering six standard deviations below normal this year.

Tom Rickenbach is a professor of atmospheric sciences at East Carolina University and according to Dr. Rickenbach, we can greatly decrease the rate of warming by easing off on carbon emissions over the next few decades.

