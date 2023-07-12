GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — July 3, 4, and 5 were the hottest days in Earth’s recorded history.

North Carolina saw heat indexes well over 100 degrees. If you work outside in the heat, remember to drink water, rest and shade. It might seem unconventional, but next time you’re working out in the heat, soak your shirt instead of taking it off.

Remember that pets get hot, too. Even though they can’t tell you they’re hot, make sure they’re hydrated and able to rest.

Young children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to heat. There are almost 70,000 annual emergency room visits in the United States and taking preventative measures could help you and your family.