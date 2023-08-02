GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Anybody who’s lived in Eastern North Carolina long enough knows hurricanes mean serious business. And as we enter into peak season, let’s talk about hurricanes and how to be prepared for them.

Hurricanes are rated by their wind speed, but they bring an even bigger danger. Storm surge, which is the rise in ocean level ahead of a hurricane, is the most dangerous part. Three feet of storm surge can carry cars away. Six feet and large objects are floating in the river of water. Nine feet and you’re in big trouble if you’re not on high enough ground.

Hurricanes like Ike and Katrina produced an incredible 25 feet of surge.

A warming climate also means more fuel for these storms. Hurricanes like Harvey, Florence and Dorian all displayed this behavior and brought catastrophic flooding.

For detailed info about hurricanes and how to prepare for them, visit noaa.gov/hurricane-prep