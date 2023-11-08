GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If a glass of ice water is filled to the brim, will the water level rise, fall, or stay the same?

If you said stay the same, you got it right. But why does this matter?

Floating icebergs, such as the one the Titanic hit, can be compared to ice cubes. When they melt, the ocean level stays the same.

When it comes to ice on land, like a glacier, the melted ice runs off into the ocean causing sea levels to rise. So, it’s important to protect the glaciers to keep animals such as penguins healthy and happy.