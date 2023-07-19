GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Alright folks, fire up your engines and hop on our rocket ship because this week we’re going to space, to check out the most powerful telescope ever built.

Unlike a traditional telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope orbits Earth to capture its images of the cosmos, which are some of the best ever taken. To celebrate its first birthday, NASA released this picture of the closest star-forming nursery to Earth, about 400 light years away.

In its short one year in operation, the telescope is helping scientists unlock secrets of the universe. Many photos show some of the oldest galaxies in the universe, making some scientists rethink the age of the cosmos. And In this field of galaxies exists the oldest black hole ever discovered, a mass of gravity so strong, nothing, not even light can escape.

Whether it’s giving us a window into the ancient universe, capturing dust clouds hundreds of light years across or helping us understand the chemical composition of planets in our own solar system, the Webb telescope is one huge leap for mankind.