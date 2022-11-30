GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Oh, the weather outside was frightful for many places that have been hit lately with snow.

That is as true as ever for residents of western New York, where a lake effect snowstorm buried the region in close to eight feet of snow earlier this month. Buffalo is known for its extreme snowstorms, and geography has a lot to do with it.

Lake effect snow happens when freezing cold air blows over warm lake waters, causing air to rise and snow bands to form. The result can be a relentless snow machine, pummeling the same areas with heavy snow for days on end.

We’ve experienced our fair share of lake-effect snow, and things can get crazy fast.