MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Eastern North Carolina has been around since the 1870s. Along with all the forecasts they produce they also issue our severe weather warnings.

I drove down to Morehead City to give the National Weather Service a visit. They work 24/7, 365. Even during the worst storms.

And if you’re wondering, they rode out Ophelia. And Florence. And Floyd and all the rest.

Erik showed us their weather balloons, which they launch twice a day. They even make their own hydrogen for the balloons from water.