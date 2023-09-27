GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ophelia made landfall over the weekend, and it was one of the most impactful tropical systems we’ve seen in several years.

Ophelia made a direct landfall on the Crystal Coast early Saturday morning. It brought storm surge, high winds and maybe worst of all was just the amount of rainfall.

Ophelia began its journey over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream on September 21, and two days later, it made landfall as a powerful tropical storm.

Eight inches of rain was enough to turn Evans Street in Greenville into a river. Many other places like Belhaven and parts of New Bern, Jacksonville, Morehead City and other locations saw a lot of flooding, too.

Just a reminder folks, they close roads for a reason, so turn around and don’t drown. You won’t regret it.