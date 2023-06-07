WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina has an abundance of wetlands, which provide a vital habitat for various species of land and aquatic animals.

Wetlands like the one at Goose Creek State Park are critical for our state’s ecosystems. More than 70% of North Carolina’s protected species depend on wetlands to survive. A recent Supreme Court decision to roll back federal protection is putting these vital ecosystems in danger.

A proposed state law would mean these wetlands could lose their state protection as well, leaving vast swaths of these priceless ecosystems open to development.

Along with the wildlife they protect, wetlands clean our water and prevent flooding and drought. Losing their protection would almost surely mean these issues will become worse.

We need to ask ourselves how much we value these places, if not for nature’s sake, then for our own.