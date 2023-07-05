GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the time of year when people like to go to the beach, but there’s a hidden danger you should know about.

Thousands of people flock to North Carolina beaches over the summer. A day at the beach can turn deadly if you find yourself caught in a rip current. If you know what to do, you can break the grip of the rip.

Rip currents are channels of water that move away from shore. If you find yourself caught in one, swim sideways, parallel to the beach. You’ll eventually get out of the rip current and can follow the breaking waves at an angle back to shore.

Rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer, so you’ll just tire yourself out trying to fight it. If you can’t escape, float or tread water and wave so a lifeguard can help you.

The best method to ensure your safety however is preparation. Rip currents can be spotted seeing a channel of relatively calm water in the surf zone, usually extending out past where waves are breaking. You might also see foam and seaweed being pulled out. This is easier to spot from the higher ground away from the water.

If ever in doubt, swim by a lifeguard and ask them if conditions are safe. And know your limits, because the ocean can always be dangerous.