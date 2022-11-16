GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tornadoes in the United States are most common in the spring, but there’s a second season during the fall, where tornado outbreaks can return to the United States.

As the weather gets colder, the jet stream moves farther south and the ingredients for severe weather can come together again. On November 4, there were 49 tornadoes that tore a path of destruction across the south.

Last December, 71 confirmed tornadoes caused 80 fatalities as storms tore across the Midwest. Just minutes later, this tornado would go on to level an Amazon warehouse, tragically killing six people. Meanwhile, The Mayfield tornado was beginning its record-breaking 165-mile path of destruction across Kentucky.