GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina gets most of its severe weather during the spring, but by the month of June storms shift out west. So I decided to see for myself and fly to Texas to chase a severe weather outbreak.

Six hours after I landed, I was watching thunderstorms develop and shortly after the Storm Prediction Center in San Angelo, Texas, issued the first tornado warning of the day, so I drove in to investigate.

I came so close to seeing a tornado, but this time it didn’t happen. After the chase, I met up with a few old friends, including Reed Timmer from the discovery channel and his Dominators, which are designed to drive into tornadoes for scientific research.

The next day I chased another storm around Dallas, which dropped the biggest hail I’ve ever seen, they were close to tennis ball sized.