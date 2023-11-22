GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday marks the official start of the holiday season, and I hope everyone is as excited as I am.

Grab a plate everyone because it’ll be Thanksgiving. Whether you like good food or time with family, there’s something for everyone to be grateful for this holiday season. But the weather during the holidays often causes travel nightmares, and the reason has everything to do with the climate.

The week of Thanksgiving has already seen tornadoes, widespread rain and even winter weather for parts of the country. Here at home, we’ve seen big temperature swings and lots of rain. That’s because, in the late fall, these big weather systems called midlatitude cyclones form. They’re responsible for the vast majority of rain that falls in North America and are usually responsible for severe weather.

The average Thanksgiving high temperature for Eastern NC is 61 degrees, and the average low is 39, so we’ll be a bit colder than average this year.

Severe weather can also perk up in the late fall, which is why we call it the second tornado season.

This winter is gonna be an El Nino one, so we’re forecasting more rain and maybe even some snow.