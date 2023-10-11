GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Concerns over a potential volcanic eruption are rising in Italy after hundreds of tremors were felt west of Naples in recent weeks.

The Campi Flegrei supervolcano is responsible for the tremors. Two deadly modern eruptions come to mind. The Krakatoa eruption of 1883 brought pyroclastic flows. This one from Mt Unzen sadly killed 30 people, including prominent volcanologists.

These recent events remind us of the threat of active volcanoes. And it’s the type of volcano that Campi Flegrei is that makes it particularly dangerous.

For now, the city of Naples will just have to wait.