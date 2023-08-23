GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There have been five mass extinctions on Earth: The Ordovician, the Devonian, the Permian, the Triassic and the Cretaceous, which was the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs.

But scientists think we’ve entered a sixth mass extinction. It’s due almost entirely to human activity. Habitat encroachment, unsustainable hunting, and climate change have wiped out a devastating 69% of species since 1970.

Warth is our only home and without a home, we’re lost. To quote Carl Sagan, there’s no sign that help will come from anywhere else to save us from ourselves. Our planet is the most incredible gift we could ever be handed. The biodiversity on this planet is like nowhere else we know in the universe.

We’re at a critical tipping point. It’s more important now than ever to try to save biodiversity on Earth.