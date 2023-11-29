GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “If one does not know which port he is sailing, then no wind is favorable,” said Lucius Seneca, Roman Stoic.

There can be something visceral about standing in the wind, you take it in with all your senses. Maybe you’re standing on the shores facing the vast Atlantic Ocean or you’re on a flat plane, where the wind travels many miles undisturbed.

Another way to find wind fascinating is that the wind is facing a strengthening thunderstorm. It sucks in the air and spits it back out. You know at that moment that you are miniscule in the face of Mother Nature.

Sometimes the wind is totally calm but other times, it’s your worst nightmare. The wind initiates change, bringing on the new seasons.