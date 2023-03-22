GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tornadoes are the most violent wind storms on earth. They are measured on the enhanced Fujita scale, which estimates tornado intensity based on damage.

At EF0 and EF1 strength, moderate damage occurs. Considerable roof damage may happen windows will be broken and mobile homes will be overturned and badly damaged.

At EF2 strength, considerable damage is done to well-built homes and houses are shifted off their foundations. Roofs are torn off and mobile homes are completely destroyed.

At EF3 strength, entire stories of well-built homes are destroyed. Homes with weak foundations are blown away and significant damage happens to large buildings.

EF4 and EF5 tornadoes are the most violent. They account for less than 1% of all tornadoes, but 50% of tornado fatalities.

At EF4 strength, ‘extreme damage’ happens. Well-constructed homes are leveled, cars are thrown significant distances, top walls of reinforced stone and brick buildings collapse.

That brings us to EF5 strength, sometimes called ‘the finger of God.’ Officials say the difference between an EF4 and an EF5 tornado is that with an EF5, there’s nothing left to clean up. The damage is described as ‘massive and incredible.’ Well-constructed homes are ripped clean off their foundations, high-rise buildings sustain severe structural damage and trees are completely debarked. Since 1950, only 67 tornadoes worldwide have been rated EF5.