GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Credible observers have reported UFOs for decades. Now the government calls them UAP’s, but whatever the nomenclature, a recent bombshell congressional hearing has lawmakers pushing for answers.

In July, former intelligence officer David Grusch testified the US government was in possession of extraterrestrial vehicles, with intentions to reverse engineer the technology.

Many people believe government secrecy on UFO’s began in 1947, when something strange crashed on a ranch in Roswell.

Despite the government’s story, credible military and civilian witnesses reported a crashed craft with occupants.

In this series, we’ll examine the most compelling UFO testimony, from the most unimpeachable sources.