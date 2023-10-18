GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What would happen if a massive solar storm hit Earth? Well, it’s more likely than you might think.

The first thing that would happen is satellites in high orbit would start to malfunction as the solar radiation interfered with their electronics. Astronauts in the International Space Station may be exposed to a pretty high level of radiation.

There is precedent for a storm of this size. In 1859, the biggest solar storm in recorded history hit Earth, creating auroras as far south as the Caribbean.