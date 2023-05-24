GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Imagine looking up and seeing an inescapable wall of dust and sand thousands of feet high turning day to night.

If you’re vacationing in the Southwest, you’d be more likely to see a haboob than here at home, but that doesn’t mean you’ll never see one here. Haboobs happen when strong thunderstorm outflow winds kick up dust, sand or even pollen.

In 2019, strong thunderstorms kicked up a pollen haboob, sweeping the allergen over Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill. Haboobs look scary, but you won’t have to run for your life. However, the reduced visibility can be extremely dangerous to motorists.

Earlier in May, a sudden dust storm led to tragedy in Illinois, where near-zero visibility led to a 70-car pileup on I-55, resulting in seven deaths. If you’re caught in this situation, the National Weather Service recommends pulling as far off the highway as possible and cutting off all your lights. Visibility can be reduced so drastically that tail lights have led trailing motorists off the road, in some cases crashing into the parked vehicle.

If you can’t find a safe place to pull off, drive slowly, using the painted line as a guide. Keep your lights on and occasionally honk your horn.