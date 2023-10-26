GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, winter is right around the corner. And even though we don’t see a ton of snow in a given year, it’s a good idea to be prepared.

Winter weather advisories change based on where you are. This accounts for the preparedness of different areas. This year is forecast to be wetter than normal. And if that coincides with cold air, we could get that elusive snowfall everyone’s been asking about.

For all the winter weather preparedness you might need, go to this website.