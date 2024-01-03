GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Do you believe in sprites or elves? How about ghosts?

You may think of the mythical creatures when it comes to these terms, but those are the names of rare types of lightning.

There are estimated to be 8.6 million lightning strikes every day worldwide. But there’s an elusive lightning phenomenon called a sprite, that wasn’t photographed until the late 1980s.

Sprites come in many shapes and sizes, the most common ones including the jellyfish and blue jet. Your best chance to catch a glimpse of one is over the top of a distant thunderstorm at night.