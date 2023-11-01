GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Something strange is happening in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a new study, hurricanes are intensifying much faster than they were just a few decades ago, which has scientists sounding the alarm. We found out more by speaking with the author of the study, Andra Garner.

On Oct. 24, just days after the publication, Hurricane Otis caught millions off guard when it strengthened from a tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane in less than a day before slamming into Acapulco Mexico. The rate of strengthening was nearly a world record.

The six costliest US weather events of the last decade were quickly strengthening hurricanes.