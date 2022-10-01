GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got.

Nine On Your Side checked in with Craven, Beaufort, Pamlico, Onslow, Pitt and Jones County to get a better idea of what kind of damage Ian may have brought. Many of the county emergency management groups said they considered themselves lucky, and the damages were not as serious as they could have been.

The counties reported similar conditions such as flooded roads, fallen trees and some power outages. Officials said they were tracking the storm as it moved up the coast.

In Jones County, emergency management said they kept an eye out for worsening weather conditions, stating they had 13 power outages that were quickly resolved. Overall, the emergency management team was ready for whatever Ian threw their way.

“We monitored things pretty closely. We were debating on, like every county around us, just waiting to see just how bad it was going to get, but we were lucky, it went left of us. It didn’t get so terribly bad where we would have to open shelters and all that. But we were prepared if we needed to,” said Jones County Emergency Management Director Tim Pike.

County emergency management personnel also reminded folks to stay safe during severe weather, to not drive through standing water and to stay informed weather-wise.