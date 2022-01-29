Mixed results for weather, businesses that braved conditions in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern is one local town in Eastern North Carolina that saw snow flurries Saturday morning. While some shops still opened, there was a decrease in customers, and some events were canceled.

Workers at Silver Line in New Bern said with the winter weather, sales have been slower and they have seen a decrease in the amount of people shopping.

“Usually now when it’s snowing or there’s ice on the roads we just close instead of (being) open, however like today we decided to stay open and you’re the only person that has come into the store. It’s really slow,” said Bella Brown, an employee with Silver Line.

Bear City Fudge Company, just down the road from Silver Line, sells fudge and other sweet treats. They said people have still been coming out even in the snow.

“We’ve seen less customers, but it hasn’t been a drastic decrease,” said Morgan Steurnage, who works at Bear City Fudge Company.

She added that people are still surprisingly choosing to eat ice cream in the cold weather.

The Shriner’s Convention is being held in New Bern throughout the weekend, but organizers canceled the parade that was supposed to be on Saturday due to the weather.

“The parade probably will not be re-scheduled. We are on schedule to come back for our spring ceremonial, which will be the third weekend in May, so probably we won’t get snowed out in May. And things will be good and there will be a fun time on the streets,” said Coble Wilson, Potentate for Sudan Shriners.

While the snow didn’t last long, locals said they are making the most of their weekend, and shops remained open for customers who braved the cold.