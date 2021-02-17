Moderate river flooding possible in central NC following rain, ice on Thursday, Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More rain and melting liquid from any frozen precipitation will cause minor to moderate river flooding in some rivers in central North Carolina this week.

Up to three inches of rain could fall Thursday into Friday. Some locations could see higher amounts after frozen precipitation melts, mainly north of Interstate 85 and near the Virgina/North Carolina border.

Heavy rain at times on Thursday could also trigger flash floods in some locations, especially with poor drainage.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service continued its Flood Warning for the following locations:

Lower Roanoke River near Scotland Neck – Minor flooding is forecast

Tar River at Rocky Mount – Minor flooding is forecast

Tar River at Tarboro – Moderate flooding is forecast

Cape Fear River at Fayetteville – Moderate flooding is forecast

Neuse River at Smithfield – Minor flooding is forecast

Neuse River at Goldsboro – Moderate flooding is forecast

Remember — turn around, don’t drown. You never know how deep water could be. According to the NWS, most flood deaths occur in vehicles.