KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Around 30 people were evacuated from homes in Kannapolis due to severe flooding Tuesday, according to a communications spokesperson.

The incident happened on June 20, 2023, around 4:00 p.m. on Tiffany Avenue.

“It normally floods, but I’ve never seen it go all the way behind the school,” said Freddy Arroyo, a nearby resident.

Officials say various low-lying areas around the city prone to flooding were closed. Multiple water rescues occurred throughout the afternoon and evening.

“A lot of this is runoff combined with the storm today,” said Kirk Beard, Kannapolis Fire’s deputy fire chief. “We just got a lot of water at one time. Everything’s good — until it’s not good — kind of scenario.”

Video shows the severity of the flooding at Wilson Elementary off Pine Street:

The list of streets that were closed is provided below:

Louise

Marie

Waldorf

Mable

22 nd

Pine

Tiffany

Cadillac

Pump Station

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

“It’s pretty insane,” Arroyo said. “I have family members that are still in the house, possibly.”

Cabbarus and Rowan Counties are under a Flood Watch until Thursday, June 22. Predictions estimate around four to six inches of rain.