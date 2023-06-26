NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service is reaching out to different communities to educate people on hurricane season.

The Town of North Topsail Beach partnered with them to host a forum Monday evening so people can stay informed. Officials said it’s important to know what to expect before, during, and after a hurricane, especially for the islanders on the North Carolina coast.

“We are the most, the most vulnerable stretch of coastline in the entire United States. So it’s just a matter of when we’re going to hit, not if we’re going to get hit,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Erik Heden.

For the Town of North Topsail Beach, officials said they’ve been preparing for hurricane season with training over the last several months. However, they want residents to be ready for what’s to come, too.

“Signing up for code ride notifications,” said Town Manager for North Topsail Beach Alice Derian. “This ensures that any communications that we are pushing out to the community that you’re receiving those notices in a timely manner when you need them.”

She added that having a plan if the island is evacuated is also important.

“Make sure you have your re-entry pass and get that before a named storm hits,” said Derian. “Because 72 hours in advance of a named storm, we’re going to be focused on preparing for the storm and buttoning things up.”

The National Weather Service said that people need to think about the concerns during a storm like having enough food and water on hand, but also, the aftermath.

“Recently, more than half of our deaths with hurricanes have happened after the storm, generator safety, falling off ladders, crossing flooded roads,” said Heden.

He reminds people that it’s not just about the category of a storm, which only focuses on wind, but also the other factors like flooding, tornados and rip currents.

“It only takes one storm. If we get hit by one storm, it’s gonna make a big difference in our lives,” said Heden.

The National Weather Service will be having more of these forums to reach out to other communities like Kinston, New Bern, and Greenville. Click here to check on future forums. You can also see previous meetings from other places.