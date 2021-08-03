National Weather Service: Tornado touched down near Corolla Sunday

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado was reported near Corolla in the Outer Banks Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, the EF-0 tornado touched down along the intersection of the Currituck Sound adjacent to the Currituck Golf Club course on Sunday around 12:14 p.m. At its strongest, the tornado had maximum wind speeds between 70 and 80 mph.

Officials say the tornado was tracked near the 7th and 8th holes of the golf course and uprooted large trees and snapped numerous limbs. It knocked down several large trees and ripped some shingles off a house before lifting shortly around 12:18 p.m.

The tornado was reported at the time severe weather affected much of Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

Residents reported outages and flooding in surrounding neighborhoods. In North Carolina, most of the power outages were reported in Gates County with 126 residents in the dark, and in Camden County with 29 residents without power.