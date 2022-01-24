NCDOT crews continue road clearing efforts, warn of black ice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation continued road clearing efforts into the work week.

Monday, crews focused on de-icing secondary roads that didn’t get hit during the first round of clean up during the weekend.

NCDOT Communications Officer Tim Hass said there’s still something drivers need to look out for.

“If there are subfreezing temperatures tonight and tomorrow morning, there may still be some black ice issues in shady areas, on bridges and overpasses,” said Hass.

The clean up started early Saturday morning.

“We had crews out all weekend starting before dawn out clearing, doing their best to clear the primary routes, which is of course the N.C. routes and the U.S. routes and any interstates that are involved,” he said.

That work continued into Monday, as crews began clearing two-lane roads.

“We have 38 people out there and 20 trucks and two motor graters spreading salt and brine and clearing all that up,” said Hass.

Hass said he hopes these efforts combined with sunshine and warmer temperatures will do the trick.

“If there are spots that need to be touched up tomorrow, then they’ll be out there again,” he said.

Hass said the possibility of black ice still exists if the temperatures dip below freezing.

“What we recommend is that motorists who are going out tonight or early in the morning tomorrow give themselves some extra time, leave some extra space between them and the driver in front of them and they should be fine,” he said.

Hass said NCDOT crews are on standby for any other possible weather events heading toward Eastern North Carolina.