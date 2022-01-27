NCDOT prepares for another weekend of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With another round of winter weather for the third weekend in a row almost a certainty, the NC Department of Transportation is back out on the streets in Greenville preparing for winter conditions.

Officials said three weekends in a row of snow and ice took a toll on their inventories across the state. They also said their salt inventory took a hit from multiple events so close together. However, they still have enough to prepare the roads for the chance of more winter precipitation.

“We just monitor the conditions and you know, respond to what we need to best fight whatever hazard is there at that time,” said Jordan Davenport with the Pitt County NCDOT.

NCDOT officials are planning to pre-treat primary routes today, and monitor the forecast to see what else needs to be done in order to clear the roads.