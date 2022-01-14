NCDOT taking steps to stay ahead of potential winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Across North Carolina people are bracing themselves and prepping for potential winter weather this weekend.

In Pitt County, the NC Department of Transportation crews are getting roads ready to keep you safe. The Pitt County Maintenance Yard has been mixing salt and water to create a brine solution to treat the roads. It’s all in an effort to be ready for whatever weather this weekend brings.

“At this point, we have pre-treated all of our primary routes and we are currently working on our secondary routes,” said Jordan Davenport, the Pitt County NCDOT maintenance engineer.

Davenport and his 25-person team have been treating roads with a brine solution since Thursday to prepare for the weekend.

“We apply that to the roadways to prevent ice and snow from bonding to that pavement which enables us to keep the roads clear during events like this,” said Davenport.

After covering all of their routines, they’ll begin to prepare for any potential accumulation.

“You could see some plowing, with the forecast the way it is right now it doesn’t look like there will be much accumulation to push,” Davenport said. “We are prepared for that, we have plows on trucks.”

Davenport said they’re also ready for any possible rainfall.

“With the heavy rains and winds being in the forecast, we are also prepared to respond to flash flooding and downed trees and things of that nature also,” Davenport said.

With COVID staffing shortages affecting many industries right now, Davenport says that’s in the back of their mind which is why they started prepping early this week.

“With COVID and everything going on, it has presented staffing issues all along, and we’ve had to get creative to overcome those issues, which we’ve been able to do successfully. That’s what we’ll continue to do to make sure we can accomplish what we need to do to keep these roadways safe for everyone,” says Davenport.

If you do have to get out this weekend, the NCDOT updates road conditions on their website for each county. Davenport says he’ll update Pitt County’s twice a day over the weekend.