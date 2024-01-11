COLUMBUS, Nebraska (Storyful) — Several inches of snow covered parts of eastern Nebraska on Tuesday, January 9, after a winter storm hammered the region.

Footage filmed by Marcus Todd Pitman shows snowy conditions on Tuesday morning outside his home in downtown Columbus, where 13 inches of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Pitman had already dug a pathway in the snow for his pugs.

A winter storm warning was in effect for the area until Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said.

Credit: Marcus Todd Pitman via Storyful