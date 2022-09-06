LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding.

The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans.

The Town of Lake Lure posted this image on its Facebook page of a washed-away road because of torrential rains. The area has declared a state of emergency. (TOWN OF LAKE LURE)

The town of Lake Lure, which is southeast of Asheville, on Labor Day posted a warning of flash flooding caused by heavy rains in the region, which saw between 6 and 10 inches during a 72-hour period, the National Weather Service reported.

The Charlotte Observer quoted town officials as saying Monday that rains between 2 and 4 inches had fallen in a 6-hour window, with more expected. The town had reported the collapse of some roads in the area.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for today shows the potential for “locally heavy rainfall” caused by scattered thunderstorms.

“Though ‘State of Emergency’ may sound ominous, the impact it has on citizens is anything but threatening,” the town’s site and its Facebook page stated.

That declaration helps, the post said, to:

Enable government officials to take extra measures to protect the public.

Trigger anti-price gouging laws.

Seek state or federal funding aid for disaster response if it is warranted.

A view of Lake Lure from Chimney Rock (Kapil Chalil Madathil/Wikimedia Commons)

It was in October of last year that the same area was under a state of emergency because of forest fires.

Rutherford County is home to nearly 65,000 residents, and Lake Lure is only about 1,600. But there are many seasonal residents.

And Chimney Rock, the iconic rock tower that on a clear day provides vistas of hundreds of miles, drew more than 400,000 visitors in 2021, setting a record.

The area is scheduled on Saturday to host its Dirty Dancing Festival, where it celebrates its status as the location site for the iconic movie that starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.