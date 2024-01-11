ERNUL, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Tuesday in Craven County during the storms that moved through the area.

Harkers Island residents assessing damage after 2 tornadoes hit

The tornado was present from 8:03-8:11 p.m. in Ernul. It had estimated winds of 90 mph and moved 5.1 miles with a width of 150 yards.

It’s the third tornado confirmed by the NWS in Eastern North Carolina. On Wednesday, two tornadoes were confirmed to have hit Harkers Island.

There was also a confirmed EF-1 tornado that touched down in Catawba County, killing one and injuring four.