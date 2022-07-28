WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — The National Weather Service surveyed the damage in one part of Martin County on Thursday and determined that it was caused by a microburst.

According to the NWS, a microburst is a “localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter.”

The NWS said the Martin County microburst caused “moderate tree damage and some damage to homes to the northwest of Williamston.”

(Celeste Parker photo)

A strong storm moved through the Williamston area around 4 p.m., according to the WNCT Storm Team 9 weather department. The area in question was just northwest of Williamston, including the Martin County Airport and a portion of Hopkins Road and NC Hwy. 125.

A special weather statement has been issued for Greenville NC, Winterville NC and Williamston NC until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/nJF8wQUhxs — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) July 27, 2022

Residents reported downed trees and some smaller damage to structures. A solar farm in the area was also damaged by the winds from the storm, officials said.