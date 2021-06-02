NWS says tornado touches down in Duplin County, damage reported

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has confirmed a tornado touched down in Duplin County on Wednesday.

The NWS reported the tornado touched down in Rose Hill, seven miles northeast of Wallace. The system that produced the tornado was still moving northeast at 20 mph.

A tornado warning was issued for southern Duplin County through 5:45 p.m. It has since been discontinued.

Law enforcement confirmed the tornado at 5:15 p.m. Damage was also reported in Teachey, according to the NWS. A portion of NC Hwy. 117 in Duplin County among areas where debris was located, impacting traffic.