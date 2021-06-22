Officials hold virtual event to urge people to prepare for hurricane season

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in coastal communities continue to encourage residents to be prepared for this year’s hurricane season.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Morehead City held a virtual community webinar on what can be expected during this year’s weather. Hurricane season started June 1, so weather officials want to prepare local communities for what could come in the next few months.

People who attended the virtual webinar listened to presentations about what types of resources are available to them before a hurricane hits. National Weather Service Meteorologist Erik Heden said during the webinar they want to keep people as safe and informed as possible this year. He also said one of the biggest things they want people to know is don’t base your safety around the category of the storm because those categories can often misinform the public.

“Do not just focus on the category of the storms … this scale is only related to wind,” Heden said. “It says nothing about rainfall, it doesn’t say the storm will sit over you for two days, it doesn’t say its 500 miles across.”

