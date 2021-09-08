Officials warn about life-threatening rip currents, ocean overwash at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore are warning beachgoers about extended impacts from Hurricane Larry that will affect the beaches throughout the weekend.

Beachgoers need to be aware that life-threatening rip currents are expected into the weekend, as well as waves exceeding eight feet in surf zones.

With Hurricane Larry passing offshore of us this week, increased tide levels could produce some ocean over wash in a few areas along NC12 between the Basnight Bridge and Ocracoke, possibly through Saturday. Please drive carefully and SLOW DOWN if you see standing water. — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) September 8, 2021

Ocean overwash is also expected on most beaches causing issues for several hours before and after high tides. Officials warn that swells could overwash sand dunes adjacent to N.C. Highway 12 and cause ocean water to seep under the dunes and onto the roadway on portions of Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands over the next few days.

In addition, there is a small craft advisory in effect from 8 p.m. on Wednesday through 10 a.m. on Saturday.