EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In some parts of Eastern North Carolina, it was more than 80 degrees on Wednesday. And it’s still February.

If you’ve been outside, you can feel the warmth and the spring-like weather. This abnormal weather is laying the groundwork for what Storm Team 9 meteorologists are calling record-breaking temperatures here.

“It’s very hot for the winter because a few weeks like not even a week ago, it was freezing cold. And now it’s just completely warm,” said Giana Santillo, who was visiting the beaches at Emerald Isle.

While some were taking this chance to enjoy the beach, others were soaking up the sun and taking in the views. Storm Team 9 Meteorologist Rob Martin said this type of weather in February isn’t completely unheard of.

“We hit 85 [degrees] on [February] 25th last year, we hit 88 on the 5th [of February]. So, it does happen from time to time, although it is a bit unusual,” said Martin.

He explained the reason behind the high temperatures.

“If we get high pressure off the Southeastern seaboard, that circulation brings up warm air. And then when we get a very strong area of low pressure to our west, say out around the Mississippi River, that has counterclockwise circulation. So, both of them together, it’s a bit of a tag team on us,” said Martin.

No matter the reason, some are saying to take advantage of it while it lasts.

“If you’ve got the day off to take, go ahead and do it because it’s going to be pretty spectacular for our area, especially for late February,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Erik Heden.