GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools has announced it will dismiss early on Tuesday due to the forecasted bad weather.

PCS will operate on a three-hour early-release schedule. Also, all after-school activities have been canceled for Tuesday.

Several other school systems in Eastern and Central North Carolina have also made the decision to dismiss early due to the forecasted bad weather. That includes Beaufort County Schools, which will dismiss two hours early. Hyde County Government also announced it will close at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

