OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — NCDOT officials closed a portion of NC12 Monday afternoon due to high winds and tides causing overwash.

In a tweet around 4:30 p.m. Monday, NCDOT NC12 officials say NC12 is currently closed between Oregon Inlet and the Rodanthe roundabout.

Strong wind conditions have also caused the ferry division to cancel their afternoon runs. The Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferries are canceling their afternoon runs due to high winds on Pamlico Sound.



All suspended routes will return to service as soon as it is safe to do so.