RALEIGH, N.C. – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina continues preparing for possible impacts in our area. The Red Cross urges families to be prepared and stay informed.

“In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina Region. “Our teams in North Carolina are coordinating closely with partners, preparing for severe weather, and communicating closely with our volunteers to be ready to provide aid, as needed.”

To date, the American Red Cross of the Eastern North Carolina Region has deployed 14 disaster responders and 5 emergency vehicles to Florida. Volunteers from Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, New Bern and other local cities are responding to the call to help in the days and weeks ahead.

As communities in Florida and throughout the Southeast prepare for the wrath of Hurricane Ian, it’s a reminder to take preparedness steps here in North Carolina.

5 STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TODAY TO PREPARE YOUR FAMILY AND COMMUNITY

Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

Include pets in your planning. Pets are part of the family. Have your animal crate, supplies, medications and food ready to go should a disaster hit.

RED CROSS RESOURCES

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters, and expert advice on emergency situations. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps. You can also enable the Red Cross Hurricane Alert skill on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to receive warnings about an approaching hurricane and preparedness information.

For more preparedness and safety resources, visit redcross.org/prepare. Tips also available in Spanish.

YOU CAN HELP people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation today.

PLEASE GIVE BLOOD The Red Cross is sending hundreds of Type O blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. In unaffected areas, individuals are urged to make and keep their blood and platelet donation appointments.

Blood can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients, so it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency.

While the Red Cross does not typically service hospitals in Florida, we are actively working as a member of the AABB Task Force for Disaster Response which has offered assistance to impacted blood centers. We stand ready to assist with additional blood needs as requested from other blood providers or hospitals.

Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any other blood type. It is routinely in short supply. It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. With a short shelf life of just 42 days for blood and just five days for platelets, the supply must be continuously replenished.

Please schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets today by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).