WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Strong storms moved through Eastern North Carolina on Monday. One such storm created extensive damage in Bertie County.

One Windsor couple, Eric Bynum and Heather Wheeler, who spoke with WNCT said they were shaken up after they were in the middle of the storm in a shop on Hyman Ferry Road. Conditions were so strong that a roof completely blew off a warehouse where they were at for shelter.

When they said they looked outside, the remains of that roof were scattered throughout a field across the road.

“Well the rain started to come so we closed the door and all of a sudden, there was loud wind and it was trying to suck the door of the shop in and then it was like woooosh and bang, and everywhere,” said Wheeler about what they experienced.

“I’ve never been in any kind of situation like that before so I was pretty … I was freaked out.”

Wheeler and Bynum were able to contact the shop’s owner to let him know about the damage. Members of the community were also there to help with the cleanup.

The owner of the shop did not want to go on camera but said right now, he’s just working to clean up the damage.

The National Weather Service has not said whether it will investigate the area for a possible tornado.